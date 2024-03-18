France home kit Nike
Ritabrata Banerjee

NBA star Victor 'Wemby' Wembanyama unveils new Nike France kit ahead of San Antonio Spurs game

France

NBA star Victor Wembanyama launched Nike's new France kits by wearing the home shirt as part of his San Antonio Spurs pre-game fit.

  • NBA star 'Wemby' unveiled France's new kit
  • Nike changed the shade of blue in France's home kit
  • France set to face Germany and Chile later in March

