'The natural heir' - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher urges club to hire Xabi Alonso to replace departing Jurgen Klopp

'The natural heir' - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher urges club to hire Xabi Alonso to replace departing Jurgen KloppRichard MillsGetty ImagesJuergen KloppXabi AlonsoLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenBundesligaPremier LeagueTransfersJamie Carragher would love to see Xabi Alonso replace outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and understands why he is seen as the "natural heir".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp to leave Liverpool in summerAlonso favourite to succeed himCarragher backs Spaniard to take Anfield job