Napoli 'too worried and fearful' as Antonio Conte urges players to adopt dark arts after Serie A title defence takes another blow

Napoli's hopes of retaining their Serie A crown suffered a significant setback on Sunday afternoon as they fell to a solitary goal defeat against Udinese at the Stadio Friuli. In a tightly contested affair that saw the champions struggle to impose their authority, the result has left them vulnerable in the race for the Scudetto, allowing rivals Inter to move into first place in the table.

For Conte, the result was a bitter pill to swallow, particularly given the manner in which his side crumbled in the second half. Napoli had appeared relatively comfortable in the opening 45 minutes, denying the hosts any clear sights of goal. However, the game turned on its head after the interval, with Napoli retreating into their shell and inviting pressure onto themselves. It exposed a psychological fragility that their manager was quick to highlight in his post-match assessment.

"The approach was there," Conte said. "Udinese never had a shot on goal [in the first half], we created a couple of chances that we could have exploited better.

"The second half started with this long throw-in, there were some approximate clearances and we risked conceding a goal. From then on there was a bit of fear, you could see it because in the first 20 minutes of the second half two goals were disallowed, they hit the crossbar, we were a little bit too worried and fearful.

"We will certainly have to work a lot from this point of view. I always tell the boys: we must be good especially in negative moments, when on the pitch you have to take a breath, use a bit of experience and craft, manage situations in which we must improve."