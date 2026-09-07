Napoli chief opens up on Scott McTominay contract stand-off as Scotland international prepares for heart surgery

Manna has provided a candid update on the contract status of McTominay, admitting that negotiations have hit a period of uncertainty. He conceded that finding common ground remains a challenge despite both parties expressing a desire to continue their relationship beyond the current expiration date of 2028.

Speaking in an interview with DAZN, Manna addressed the speculation surrounding a potential extension for the 29-year-old midfielder. "McTominay’s contract renewal? Scott said he doesn’t know if he’ll renew at this time," Manna explained. The director emphasised the club's commitment to the player but highlighted the complexities involved in professional football negotiations. "He has a two-year contract, we want to do it, and he wants to do it too. It’s not always easy to make things coincide, but we’re trying," Manna added.