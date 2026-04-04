'Like any job' - Napoli's ex-Man City star Kevin De Bruyne suggests he has fallen out of love with football 'after 30 years'

The veteran midfielder also touched upon the physical demands of playing for Antonio Conte. Since arriving in Naples, De Bruyne has had to adjust to the Italian manager's notoriously gruelling training sessions and tactical discipline. Despite the intensity, De Bruyne insisted he has adapted well to life in southern Italy following his decade-long stint in the Premier League. "I wanted to continue playing at high levels and at Napoli there was the possibility of doing so. So it was the best choice for everyone. I have to try to be happy in my work and in my life. It wasn't easy to change after ten years in Manchester but now we have adapted, we are fine. And we are all happy," he said.