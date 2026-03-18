Napoli: Conte’s transfer targets in the Premier League – Calafiori and Tonali are also on his radar

Antonio Conte is also seeking assurances regarding the transfer market in order to stay at Napoli, who are willing to accommodate the Italian league-winning manager ahead of next season.

Il Mattino reports that President Aurelio De Laurentiis’s club also has its sights set on two Italian internationals playing in the Premier League: defender Riccardo Calafiori (born in 2002, a product of Roma’s academy) of Arsenal and midfielder Sandro Tonali (born in 2000, formerly of Milan) of Newcastle, who is also being targeted by Juventus.

His current manager, Howe, stated at a press conference on the eve of the Champions League away match in Barcelona: “Don’t pay any attention to the rumours about him; he is totally focused on the team.”