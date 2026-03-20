Napoli, Conte: "Qualifying for the Champions League isn't a given; it would be perfect to qualify every year. We sold Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia and Zielinski – we could have collapsed"

"What’s been remarkable over these seven months is that we’ve consistently remained among the top teams despite the huge crisis. We’re in the running for a Champions League spot; it’s becoming crucial and nothing can be taken for granted. There are teams pushing hard from behind, so we need to be extremely careful and achieve this goal, which would be hugely significant given the season we’ve had. There’s also the Super Cup: it would be perfect for Napoli to win a trophy and qualify for the Champions League every year."