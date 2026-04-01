Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri's 'chemistry' talked up by Lee Carsley after Arsenal duo shine in England U21s' thumping win over Moldova

The duo’s international brilliance coincides with a pivotal moment in their young careers, as Lewis-Skelly grapples with a lack of Premier League minutes and Nwaneri navigates a loan spell at Marseille. Despite their limited senior involvement this term, Carsley insists that providing them with international game time is essential for their development and rhythm.

He added: "[Myles] got fast-tracked very quickly, from Arsenal straight into the senior team, and he’s found himself in a position now where he’s getting a lack of minutes at Arsenal, so it was perfect timing for him. What I can control is the minutes I give him at an international level, and for him to do two 90s (90-minute matches) in a short amount of time sets him up nicely now, going back to Arsenal."