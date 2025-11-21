'My spirits plummeted' - Antoine Griezmann reveals the 'mental' pain of Atletico Madrid's La Liga & Champions League collapse as French forward aims to win 'more' after renewing contract

Atletico Madrid's all-time leading scorer, Griezmann, has candidly discussed the psychological impact of his team's slump during the crucial final months of last season. Speaking to AS, the 34-year-old forward admitted that Atletico's fading challenge in both La Liga and the Champions League in March affected him deeply. Diego Simeone's team entered the month top of the Spanish league table with a two-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid. They were also gearing up for a round of 16 tie against their city rivals in the Champions League. Unfortunately for the Rojiblancos, their season capitulated in just over two weeks. They lost 2-1 to Madrid in the first-leg before suffering a league blow by going down to Getafe by the same scoreline. Despite a strong second-leg against Real, they were defeated in a controversial penalty shootout. Four days later, they lost to Barcelona and then drew with Espanyol. By the end of March, they were out of the Champions League and nine points behind eventual La Liga champions Barcelona.

"It was very tough for me mentally," Griezmann revealed. "Because I had so much hope, so many dreams, and March wasn't a good month for anyone; we lost La Liga and the Champions League. And my spirits plummeted, it hurt me a lot mentally, and that affected my game later on."

Griezmann confessed that this "mental pain" distracted him from his individual pursuit of his 200th goal for the club, a milestone he eventually achieved. "I wasn't overwhelmed, but it's true that it felt like a long process. Especially last year at the end of the season, when I wasn't focused on pursuing it," he explained. "When the 200th goal arrived and I got closer, in the end the goals just came."