Munich travel guide: All you need to know for your UEFA Champions League final 2025 trip

Get your itinerary ready ahead of the PSG and Inter Milan final in Munich

So you’ve got your tickets for the Champions League final, and your squad is Munich-bound. Now, it’s all about planning where you should go, what you should do and how to soak up the buzz of the German city - as a football fan, you'll be spoiled for choice.

As the home of Bayern Munich, the city offers plenty for sports fanatics. With supporters flocking in to get a piece of the action in the Champions League Final at the end of May, expect buzz and excitement leading up to the kick-off at the Allianz Arena. Picture beer gardens, sports bars and outdoor spaces filled with chatter and museums to fill your days up with - not to mention Bavarian food on offer in traditional restaurants and cafes. Even if you've just got one day in Munich, you'll sure be able to make the most of it.

Heading to a new city for a matchday always calls for a plan. We’ve got the low-down on everything you need to know as a sports and football fan, so you don’t have to do the hard work. Let’s get to it.

Frequently asked questions

You can adjust your trip to suit your itinerary depending on what you're doing in Munich. To make the most of the Bavarian culture, you’ll want to ensure you’re spending at least two to three days in the German city. In that time, you’ll be able to see most of the cultural sights, try some traditional food like Weisswurst (white sausage) and Leberkäse (liver meatloaf).

If you want to stay for a bit longer, there are loads of day trips and a mass of tours to explore. Look at venturing to Neuschwanstein Castle, a 19th-century palace a few hours from the city, or stay in the centre and take a tour to the Olympiapark and walk through the sports culture of the German city.

As a popular European city for tourists, Munich is a safe city to explore and easy to access through public transport modes. Known as “millionendorf” (which translates to ‘village of a million people’, it’s known as a city of a large population that still keeps a small-town feel through its intimate neighbourhoods and relaxed energy.

Logistically, it’s good to know that a lot of shops won’t be open on a Sunday, as well as paying close attention to shop and restaurant closing times, as these might change.

It’s good to carry cash, just in case smaller shops and stalls may only take cash and always remember to pack flexibly. Depending on when you visit, the temperature can change fast, so you might find the sun or rain comes and goes, and not to mention the drop in temperature in winter mornings and nights. Keep layers available and make sure to check the weather forecast before you go.

In terms of weather, you may want to visit during spring (March to May) or fall (September to October), when temperatures are a little milder and the atmosphere allows for touring around easily.

For a bit of traditional culture, the most buzzing time to visit Munich is around late September through to early October, when tourists and locals alike flock to the city to celebrate possibly the most famous German festival: Oktoberfest. Grab a stein of beer and enjoy the 16-day festival with 7 million other celebrants.

Munich is a safe city to travel around and is easy to walk in, especially in the more central neighbourhoods. There are easy public transport links like the U-Bahn (subway), S-Bahn (trains), trams and buses if you want to hop on to jump around, but you can efficiently walk from spot to spot once you’re in the city.