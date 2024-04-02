'Much better' - Ex-Real Madrid star Guti reveals whether current Blancos squad would have beaten the Galacticos

Getty ImagesThomas Hindle'Much better' - Ex-Real Madrid star Guti reveals whether current Blancos squad would have beaten the GalacticosReal MadridCarlo AncelottiLaLigaFormer Real Madrid midfielder Guti has insisted that the 2023-24 squad is more complete than the 'Galactico' side he played in 20 years ago.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuti claimed Ancelotti's Madrid would beat his ownPraised Mbappe for expected arrival in SpainAcknowledged that 2023-24 Madrid is a far superior squad