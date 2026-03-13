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Mikel Arteta defended by David Moyes over Arsenal playing style criticism as Everton boss says not every team can play 'the beautiful game'
The obsession with 'the beautiful game'
Addressing the critics directly ahead of Everton’s trip to face Arsenal on Saturday in the Premier League, Moyes questioned why the Gunners' strengths were being framed as weaknesses. "What's up with any of those things you say? You’re making it sound like that’s a problem because they’re good at set-pieces," the Toffees boss stated. He emphasised that physicality and set-play mastery are historical pillars of English football success. Statistics back up his point, as Arsenal have scored a league-high 21 goals from set-pieces this season, while notably, only 35 of their 100 goals in all competitions have come from open play, proving their tactical deadliness.
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Beauty vs boredom in the Premier League
Continuing his defence, Moyes argued that the demand for constant aesthetic perfection is unrealistic and potentially detrimental to the sport. "They’re a strong, physical side and I don’t see a problem with any of that – it’s part of the game. There’s this thing out there where everybody has to play the beautiful game and everything has to be perfect. Well, if we all did that it would be boring," he added, highlighting the need for tactical variety.
Evolving beyond the critics
Moyes was quick to label his former player as one of the elite coaching talents in the top flight. He noted that the Spaniard has successfully transitioned Arsenal into a robust machine capable of winning in various ways. "We’ve got some unbelievable managers, and Mikel is one of them, who have come into this country and shown us what they can do. Maybe they can’t stay with it and do it all the time; Mikel has been able to evolve his team and move it on," Moyes elaborated.
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Everton's own injury boost
While praising Arteta, Moyes also provided a squad update as Everton prepare for their daunting task at the Emirates. The Toffees hope to welcome back Jarrad Branthwaite, a standout performer this season. The centre-back, who missed the club's recent training camp in Portugal, is being evaluated for a potential return. He would be crucial to stifling an Arsenal attack that remains lethal regardless of the ongoing 'style' debates.
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