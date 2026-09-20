Mourinho's Madrid crash and burn! Atletico dominate fiery derby as controversial refereeing decisions spark fury

The latest installment of the Madrid derby was an old-school battle that ignited long before the final whistle, fueled by controversial calls from official Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias. The tension reached boiling point when Atletico's Cristian "Cuti" Romero escaped a red card for a dangerous high challenge on Jude Bellingham. Despite a recommendation from the VAR room to review the incident for a possible dismissal, the referee opted to stick with a yellow card, a decision that left the Real Madrid bench in disbelief.

Real Madrid's frustrations deepened when Lee Kang-in appeared to catch Federico Valverde with a heavy challenge that also went unpunished by the referee and his video assistants. Mourinho, who had maintained a relatively consistent lineup following recent victories, watched as his side lacked the grit required for such a high-stakes environment.

The first half ended goalless, but the psychological damage had already been done, with the visitors more focused on the officiating than the tactical deficiencies that were allowing the Colchoneros to dictate the tempo of the game.