'My most terrifying days!' - Newcastle star reveals first-hand account of war in Middle East after being caught up in conflict amid injury rehab

Schar took to social media to share the gravity of the situation with his followers, posting an image that appeared to show him sheltering in a basement. The defender did not hold back when describing the mental and physical toll the ordeal took on him as he looked for a way out of the danger zone. The 34-year-old expressed his relief at finally escaping the volatility that has gripped the Gulf region in recent days.

Writing on his Instagram account, Schar provided a chilling account of his time in the conflict zone: "I've just had a few of my most terrifying days having unfortunately witnessed first-hand what's happening in the Middle East. I was there as part of my rehabilitation programme and I'm glad I found a way to get home safely. But what we experienced there, and what's happening right now, is truly frightening. I hope that help gets to all of the people who need it in those affected areas." instagram/fabianschaer_official