Too good to go down? Seven most shocking Premier League relegations as Tottenham aim to avoid disastrous drop into the Championship

That's still more of a quarter of the season, meaning Spurs do have time to get themselves out of this predicament, while the return of a number of injured and suspended stars should give them a boost at some stage. But while they toil away looking for their first league win of 2026, those around Tottenham are picking up points and positioning themselves for late-season runs that they hope will lift them away from danger.

That kind of sequence feels miles away for Spurs right now regardless of the talent available to Tudor. Despite them finishing 17th last season, few felt heading into the new campaign that Spurs wouldn't have enough to steer well clear of the bottom three, with most predicting that they would be back competing for European qualification. They were, by most measures, 'too good to go down'.

Except that's not true of any team should their performances dip below a certain standard, and Spurs' fell below that line a long time ago and are yet to recover. And so while Tudor plots his new team's escape, here's seven cautionary tales from Premier League seasons past of relegations that few saw coming before they happened...