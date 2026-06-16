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'Most repressed team in World Cup' - Iran forced to leave United States 'immediately' after 2-2 draw with New Zealand in tournament opener
Logistical chaos mars dramatic opener
A highly volatile build-up gave way to an equally chaotic post-match reality for the Iranian national team in Los Angeles. Despite fighting back twice through goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi, Team Melli's sporting achievements were quickly overshadowed by sudden administrative orders. Organisers abruptly advanced the squad's flight schedule, forcing them to abandon recovery plans and return to their security base across the border in Tijuana.
- AFP
Ghalenoei slams travel demands
Reflecting on the psychological and physical toll inflicted upon his players, Ghalenoei expressed profound anger regarding the constant disruptions to their itinerary. He said: "We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn't even give us time to recover. After the game today, they said to us you have to leave immediately. It's very important for us to have time for recovery, but we've been told to return to our camp in Tijuana and we are really troubled by that. I think perhaps our team is the most repressed team in the whole World Cup."
Although the Iranian anthem was met with a mixture of audible jeers and loud cheers, the 70,108-strong crowd quickly united to provide vociferous support once the game got underway, prompting Ghalenoei to reflect on the collective backing from the diaspora. He added: "There were many Iranians here, they believe in different political affiliations, different beliefs, but they all wholeheartedly encouraged us, and I think that's a victory for all of us."
Taremi calls for FIFA intervention
The geopolitical tension trickled heavily into the dressing room, with senior players urging global governing bodies to provide more substantial operational protection after FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the team post-match. Captain Mehdi Taremi stated: "For sure, he wants to try to help us, but it's about other things, too, everyone knows it. I don't need to mention that, because you know where we are. I think FIFA has to help us more than this. Let's see what happens in the future. Everything is a disaster for us."
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Elite European test looming large
With all four nations in Group G locked level on one point, Iran must swiftly recalibrate before facing European heavyweights Belgium on Sunday. The technical staff faces an intense race against time to ensure physical recovery, which will be entirely paramount if Team Melli are to finally reach the knockout stages.