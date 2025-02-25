'Most badass tournament in the world' - World Cup winner Hope Solo ready to put past behind, trade mountains of North Carolina for goalkeeper gloves, reunite with Carli Lloyd and ex-USWNT teammates at TST

Admitting "awkwardness" and strained relationships from end of her USWNT career, Solo wants "to laugh again on the field"

The last time Hope Solo took the field for the U.S. women's national team was in 2016. It's been nearly a decade since the decorated goalkeeper abruptly left the game, but she says that the time is right to come back.

In June, Solo will not only be making her comeback in goal, but will also be entering a team in The Soccer Tournament (TST), the increasingly popular event held each June in Cary, North Carolina. The 7v7 tournament with a $1 million prize will sport a 16-team field this summer, double the size from the 2024

This will be the first time Solo, now 43, will be reunited on the pitch - albeit in opposition - with former USWNT teammates Carli Lloyd, Heather O'Reilly and Ali Krieger. The defending TST women’s champions are the “U.S. Women,” a squad that includes Lloyd, O’Reilly, Lloyd and Krieger.

After the 2016 Rio Olympics, Solo was suspended by U.S. Soccer for her comments toward Sweden, calling them "a bunch of cowards" for playing defensively. The double Olympic gold medallist's contract with the national team was eliminated soon thereafter. Teammate fallouts, controversy and some dark days followed Solo for years to come.

It's easy to forget, in some ways, that Solo was arguably the USWNT’s greatest goalkeeper, having won a pair of Olympic gold medals and a Women’s World Cup title in 2015. Solo is the USWNT’s all-time leader in appearances, wins and shutouts. And now she's ready to return to the pitch.

When INDIVISA caught up with her after the announcement of "Solo FC" - her team name for TST - Solo sounded calm, prepared, and ready for a new chapter.