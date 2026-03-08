Goal.com
Morocco team AFCON Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Morocco squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about the Morocco squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Morocco will still be hurting from their Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak when they head to this summer's World Cup, but the Atlas Lions have fond memories from their last outing at the major tournament. 

Walid Regragui's side fell at the hands of Senegal in their home AFCON back in January, with the head coach set to leave his role as head coach and hand the reins over to a new manager for the nation's trip to the USA, Canada and Mexico. 

Having first taken over in August 2022, Regragui led Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, becoming the first African side to reach that stage, eventually bowing out to France. Since then, the Atlas Lions achieved a record-high eighth place in the FIFA rankings and came agonisingly close to lifting major silverware just a few months ago. 

With a new face expected to lead Morocco out at this summer's spectacle, some quick thinking will be needed to pick the best squad available in a bid to match their achievements from four years ago. But it will be a tough ask. Forming part of Group C, Morocco will face Brazil, Scotland and Haiti in their opening three games.

Teams have until May 11th to submit their official list to FIFA, giving every national team head coach a bit more time to assess their available players and decide who to take Stateside. Could the Atlas Lions go one step further this year and become the first African nation to make a World Cup final? GOAL takes a deeper look at their squad ahead of the tournament.

  • MOROCCO-RABAT-AFCON-FOOTBALL-MAR-NIG-Match50-SFAFP

    Goalkeepers

    Morocco have a standout No.1 in their goalkeeper ranks, with Al Hilal star Yassine Bounou set to feature between the sticks during the World Cup. The 34-year-old is a veteran stopper, and was key in the Atlas Lions' run to the AFCON final at the start of the year.

    However, the 87-cap international is not the oldest goalkeeper in Morocco's ranks, with Munir El Kajoui also providing plenty of experience at the back. 

    El Mehdi Al Harrar of Raja Club Athletic is the current heir to Bounou's throne and will be eager to feature in any capacity during this summer's tournament. 

    PlayerClub
    Yassine BounouAl Hilal
    El Mehdi Al HarrarRaja Club Athletic
    Munir El KajouiRenaissance de Berkane
  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 52-SEN-MARAFP

    Defenders

    In defence, there are plenty of high-quality options to choose from. Nayef Aguerd is a certain starter for his country, with the former West Ham man currently starring for Marseille in France. Nineteen-year-old Abdelhamid Ait Boudal is also on the rise in Ligue 1, with the Rennes man impressing in the 2025-26 campaign and hoping for some minutes in his first World Cup.

    There is a great blend of youth and experience in Morocco's current setup, represented by the likes of former Wolves man and captain Romain Saiss, who is still going strong at 35. In terms of Premier League experience, Noussair Mazraoui will be keen to retain his place at left-back, with Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi the star of the show, despite only playing a limited role at AFCON.

    The 27-year-old was ruled out for the start of the tournament in January, but eventually returned and captained his country to the final against Senegal. He will be hoping to have a similar impact against the world's best. 

    PlayerClub
    Nayef AguerdMarseille
    Abdelhamid Ait Boudal Rennes
    Romain SaissAl-Sadd SC
    Adam MasinaNo club
    Jawad El YamiqReal Zaragoza
    Anass Salah-EddinePSV Eindhoven
    Youssef BelammariAl Ahly 
    Achraf HakimiParis Saint-Germain
    Noussair MazraouiManchester United
    Mohamed ChibiPyramids FC
    Omar El HilaliRCD Espanyol
    Zakaria El OuahdiGenk
  • Bilal El KhannoussGetty Images

    Midfielders

    At the heart of the pitch is where Morocco's serious talent lies. Star of the 2022 World Cup Sofyan Amrabat has been struggling with injuries this season, but will be looking to recapture his best form ahead of the World Cup. The 29-year-old has been key to Real Betis' success in La Liga this term, after signing on loan from Fenerbahce. 

    Bilal El Khannouss is another exciting talent to watch. Following his move to Stuttgart from Leicester in the summer, the 21-year-old has been a positive influence for his new side, who are pushing for a spot in the Champions League next season.

    Some other notable names on Morocco's roster include Roma's Neil El Aynaoui and young Feyenoord talent Oussama Targhalline, although the latter is another international star who is managing injury issues this season.

    PlayerClub
    Sofyan AmrabatReal Betis
    Oussama TarghallineFeyenoord
    Neil El AynaouiRoma
    Azzedine OunahiGirona 
    Ismael SaibariPSV
    Bilal El KhannoussStuttgart
    Faycal FajrAl Taawoun
    Zakaria AboukhlalTorino
    Sofiane BoufalUnion Saint-Gilloise
    Amir Richardson Fiorentina
    Amine HaritMarseille
    Imran LouzaWatford
    Yassine KechtaHavre AC

  • Guest and Morocco's forward #10 Brahim Diaz celebrates scoringGetty Images

    Attackers

    Morocco's midfield options may appear threadbare, but that is to accommodate their plethora of attacking talent. 

    Brahim Diaz will want to put his penalty miss in the AFCON final to the back of his mind as the World Cup approaches. The Real Madrid winger was at the centre of the controversy in Rabat, stepping up to the spot after Senegal's players left the pitch following the incident that handed the hosts a golden opportunity to win the tournament. 

    Youssef En-Nesyri had been learning from Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, but the Frenchman has now made the move to Al Hilal. Ayoub El Kaabi was another star of the 2022 World Cup, and at 32, the Olympiacos man will be keen to have one last dance at a major tournament. 

    PlayerClub
    Eliesse Ben SeghirBayer Leverkusen
    Abde EzzalzouliReal Betis
    Soufiane RahimiAl Ain 
    Brahim DiazReal Madrid
    Chemsdine TalbiSunderland
    Iliad AkhomachRayo Vallecano
    Youssef En-NesyriAl Ittihad
    Hamza IgamaneLille
    Ayoub El KaabiOlympiacos
    Abderrazak HamdallahAl Shabab
    Amine AdliBournemouth
    Sofiane DiopNice
    Osame SahraouiLille
  • FBL-AFR-2025-CAN-ZMB-MAR-MATCH 25AFP

    Morocco's star players

    Morocco may not find themselves in as strong a position as they did at the last World Cup, but they still have more than enough talent to cause chaos at this summer's tournament. 

    Yassine Bounou will be key to plugging too many goals at the back, but the seasoned goalkeeper will be relying on his captain Achraf Hakimi to marshal the backline and set the standards as he often has done at PSG.

    At the heart of midfield, Bilal El Khannouss holds the key to the Atlas Lions' creativity, and he will be supported by Brahim Diaz's trickery and pace on the wing. 

    On the frontline, Youssef En-Nesyri and Ayoub El Kaabi are both likely to play key roles in helping breach some of the world's best defences. 

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 50-NIG-MARAFP

    Predicted Morocco Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    With a new head coach set to lead Morocco into the World Cup, we could see a different setup from what was used for the majority of AFCON.

    But there will still be room for the national stars, as well as some of the old guard.

    Predicted Morocco starting XI (4-3-3): Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, El Khannouss, El Aynaoui; Diaz, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi

