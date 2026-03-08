Morocco squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Morocco will still be hurting from their Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak when they head to this summer's World Cup, but the Atlas Lions have fond memories from their last outing at the major tournament.

Walid Regragui's side fell at the hands of Senegal in their home AFCON back in January, with the head coach set to leave his role as head coach and hand the reins over to a new manager for the nation's trip to the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Having first taken over in August 2022, Regragui led Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, becoming the first African side to reach that stage, eventually bowing out to France. Since then, the Atlas Lions achieved a record-high eighth place in the FIFA rankings and came agonisingly close to lifting major silverware just a few months ago.

With a new face expected to lead Morocco out at this summer's spectacle, some quick thinking will be needed to pick the best squad available in a bid to match their achievements from four years ago. But it will be a tough ask. Forming part of Group C, Morocco will face Brazil, Scotland and Haiti in their opening three games.

Teams have until May 11th to submit their official list to FIFA, giving every national team head coach a bit more time to assess their available players and decide who to take Stateside. Could the Atlas Lions go one step further this year and become the first African nation to make a World Cup final? GOAL takes a deeper look at their squad ahead of the tournament.