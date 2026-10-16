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Morgan Rogers heaps praise on 'relentless' Chelsea team-mate Joao Pedro as Blues' new-look attack fires warning to Premier League rivals
The hunger Chelsea needed
Chelsea’s attacking unit appears to be finding its stride at the perfect time, and Rogers has been quick to point out the importance of Pedro to their recent success. The Brazilian forward made a triumphant return to the starting eleven against Bournemouth after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the trip to Brentford. He wasted no time making his presence felt, netting two clinical goals in the second half to help secure a resounding 5-1 victory for Enzo Maresca’s side.
Rogers, who also found the net during the demolition of the Cherries, believes the former Brighton man offers far more than just a finishing touch. The England youth international was full of admiration for the work ethic displayed by his strike partner, noting how it benefits the entire team structure. "I think his hunger to score goals, his hunger to work for the team is massive,’ Rogers said.
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The impact of a relentless Brazilian
The former Aston Villa midfielder emphasized the tremendous impact his teammate has on his own game, explaining how their natural on-pitch chemistry creates constant attacking opportunities. Given his positioning, having a reliable outlet makes linking up seamless, allowing both players to consistently play off one another and maintain fluid movement throughout the match.
"Especially for me, where I play on the pitch, it really helps me loads. He always gives me an option. I can always play off him, he can play off me. I think he's a massive part of us, not just scoring goals as well, he works so hard. The relentless running in the channel and working defensively as well for the team. He’s on the top of his game right now and it's really good for Chelsea that he's doing so," Rogers explained.
A clinical edge in the final third
Pedro’s double against Bournemouth took his tally to five goals in just five Premier League matches this season. Having scored 15 times during his debut campaign in London, the 25-year-old looks set to smash that personal best if his current form continues. Rogers highlighted that this clinical edge is no accident, but rather the result of intense preparation on the training ground at Cobham where the Brazilian focuses on his positioning and timing.
"It’s not all he's focused on, but a lot of his focus is on getting goals, being in the box. He worked on it in training about arriving, getting in the box and scoring goals and he's been doing that every game since I've been here," Rogers explained.
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Building the ultimate attacking trident
The burgeoning partnership between Rogers, Joao Pedro, and Cole Palmer has become a central theme of Chelsea's early-season momentum. With Palmer playing a key role in the two goals scored by Jordan Henderson against Bournemouth, the fluid movement between the front three is proving difficult for top-flight defences to contain. Rogers acknowledged that while the trio is clicking, the entire squad is contributing to a collective goal-scoring threat that feels increasingly dangerous.
"As an attacking threat, it’s not just us three either, but as an attacking threat we're quite deadly in those situations. It's about how often we can get in there, and it's still a work in progress on getting there more times than we have done. But when we do get there, we're quite confident in each other we're going to score and we're going to create. So it's a positive that we've taken from the start of the season. It's just about keeping it going now,’ Rogers noted.
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