Morgan Rogers heaps praise on 'relentless' Chelsea team-mate Joao Pedro as Blues' new-look attack fires warning to Premier League rivals

Chelsea’s attacking unit appears to be finding its stride at the perfect time, and Rogers has been quick to point out the importance of Pedro to their recent success. The Brazilian forward made a triumphant return to the starting eleven against Bournemouth after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the trip to Brentford. He wasted no time making his presence felt, netting two clinical goals in the second half to help secure a resounding 5-1 victory for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Rogers, who also found the net during the demolition of the Cherries, believes the former Brighton man offers far more than just a finishing touch. The England youth international was full of admiration for the work ethic displayed by his strike partner, noting how it benefits the entire team structure. "I think his hunger to score goals, his hunger to work for the team is massive,’ Rogers said.