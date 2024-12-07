'I thought he was going to pick it up!' - Morgan Gibbs-White reveals shock at Andre Onana's awful blunder for Nottingham Forest star's goal in 3-2 win over Man Utd
Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White has revealed his shock that his effort against Manchester United went in as his side won 3-2 on Saturday.
- Forest beat United in stunning fashion
- Gibbs-White's long-range effort wrong-footed Onana
- Stunned that United stopper didn't make save