Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

More boos for Trent Alexander-Arnold? Real Madrid-bound defender set to be part of Liverpool squad to face Brighton despite hostile reception at Anfield

LiverpoolT. Alexander-ArnoldBrighton vs LiverpoolPremier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be part of the Liverpool squad for their Premier League match against Brighton on Monday, despite his imminent departure.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool in summer
  • Was booed by fans after announcement
  • Could feature against Brighton on Monday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match