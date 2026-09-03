AFP
CHAOS for Mohamed Salah as Trabzonspor boss Fatih Tekke leaves club just days after resignation was blocked
Boardroom drama precedes Tekke exit
The situation at Trabzonspor reached a boiling point this week as the club finally confirmed the departure of head coach Tekke. The move comes as a major surprise given that the board had publicly supported the manager less than seven days ago. The turmoil began in the immediate aftermath of a humiliating 5-0 aggregate defeat at the hands of Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Europa League play-offs.
Following that continental disaster, Tekke sensationally attempted to step down, stating that he "has the right to punish myself" due to the team's poor performance. However, in a bizarre twist, the club initially refused to let him walk away. The hierarchy issued a formal statement confirming his resignation had been "rejected" and insisted he lead the team into their next domestic fixture. That short-lived vote of confidence evaporated quickly after the team slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Amedspor on Tuesday.
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Official club statement on departure
With the atmosphere around the club turning toxic, further talks were held between the manager and the board to find a resolution. This led to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract effective immediately. The club released an extensive statement explaining the decision.
The statement read: "As a result of the discussions held, we have mutually agreed to part ways with Fatih Tekke in line with Trabzonspor's interests and future-oriented goals."
The club was keen to highlight the positive impact the coach had during his time in the dugout, particularly regarding silverware and financial stability. "Over the approximately 18-month period he served, Fatih Tekke added significant value to Trabzonspor," the club added. "In addition to his contributions to the development of the players integrated into our squad during this time, he provided our club with important gains both in sporting and economic terms. By bringing the Turkish Cup to our trophy cabinet, he once again inscribed his name in Trabzonspor history."
New roadmap for the Turkish giants
The departure marks the end of an era for Tekke, who was clearly pained by the team's recent regression. The statement continued: "At the point we have reached today, we have arrived at a mutual understanding with our coach - who expressed that he could never accept his presence causing any harm to Trabzonspor in any way - that it is inevitable to chart a new roadmap by placing the club's interests above all else."
The club concluded its tribute by wishing the 48-year-old well for his next chapter in professional football, adding: "We thank our coach for the effort, dedicated work, successes he achieved, and the value he added to our club up to this point. We wish Fatih Tekke success in his future career; as a member of the Trabzonspor community, I want to express that we will always remember him with respect for the beautiful emotions he brought to our club and the valuable legacy he left behind."
- AFP
Salah left in limbo after bright start
For Mohamed Salah, the timing of the exit is far from ideal. The Egyptian king joined the Turkish side in a high-profile summer move and has been one of the few bright spots in a difficult start to the season. The Liverpool legend has managed to find the net three times in just five appearances, showing he still possesses the clinical edge that made him a Premier League icon.
While the search for a permanent successor continues, the club has confirmed that Huseyin Cimsir will step in as interim manager for the next match. Despite Salah's goals, Trabzonspor have managed only one win in their opening three league fixtures, and the pressure is mounting to turn the season around.
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