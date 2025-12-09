Mohamed Salah offered early AFCON out to escape Liverpool hell - but furious attacker rules out January exit

Shortly after Liverpool's thrilling 3-3 draw with Leeds on Saturday, a game where Salah was an unused substitute, the former Roma star said that someone at the Reds wanted him to "get all of the blame" and that he no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot. The Dutchman later said that he had "no clue" whether the forward had played his last game for the Anfield outfit, while club legend Jamie Carragher branded Salah a "disgrace" and accused him of trying to get the former Feyenoord boss sacked.

Salah told reporters after the Leeds game, "I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don't have any relationship. I don't know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. This club, I will always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much and I always will. It [the situation] is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don't get it. It's like I'm being thrown more under the bus. I don't think I'm the problem. I have done so much for this club. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It's football. It is what it is."