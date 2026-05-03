Mohamed Salah calls for Liverpool to finally give 'special' farewell to club legend who doesn't even play for Reds anymore

Speaking to TNT Sports, Salah emphasised that Henderson’s contribution to the club’s recent success remains unmatched by almost any other modern figure. He said: “He didn’t get that send-off or farewell he deserved, because he left immediately. People in the city know how much it meant to Hendo also, being here captain of the club for 12 years, more than me, more than Virg, more than anyone.

"I don’t know how the club is going to manage it, I have no plan, I don’t know how the supporters will also manage it. But I really wish they do something special for him because he’s been one of the best players in this club and, without him and being there in the dressing room, we wouldn’t have achieved what we achieved.

"So I really hope the fans will give him a good send-off. I really hope so because again, he’s somebody you guys maybe not in the dressing room don’t know much what’s going on there. You (speaking to Steven Gerrard) are aware of that. You played with him, you know how much he is passionate and he loves the club, so I really wish the club would do something for him and the fans can do something special for him, because this is Liverpool and we do it this way.”