Mohamed Salah eager to 'say farewell in the right way' to Liverpool fans after scoring vital goal against Everton

Salah ensured his final appearance in the Merseyside derby would be one for the history books, opening the scoring at the Hill Dickinson Stadium as Liverpool secured a 2-1 win. The goal carried significant weight beyond the scoreline, as it saw the 32-year-old equal Steven Gerrard's record for the most Premier League goals scored by a Liverpool player in Merseyside derbies with nine strikes.

Reflecting on the hard-fought victory, which was eventually delivered by a stoppage-time Virgil van Dijk header, Salah stayed humble about his individual achievement. "It feels great, to be fair," he told Sky Sports.

"The most important thing was to help the team to just settle down and keep more confidence, because we knew before the game it was going to be tricky, it was going to be a difficult game. I'm glad in the end we managed to win the game."