Mohamed Salah used as Bruno Fernandes contract warning for Man Utd - with Red Devils being told why they can’t offer talismanic captain £600,000-a-week

When it was put to Strachan - who was speaking on behalf of Grosvenor Sport - that United need to do whatever it takes to retain Fernandes’ services, the ex-Red Devils midfielder told GOAL: “They said that with Salah - ‘must sign him’. Jamie Carragher, ‘give him everything he wants’.

“You can't do that, give him everything he wants. He wants £600,000 a week. No, we can't do that because if we give him £600,000 a week, the guys underneath will be wanting £250,000, £300,000, £400,000. You just can't go, ‘give him what he wants, must sign him’.

“What needs to happen in the team to make this not such a big deal is to be a better team, a more rounded team. That then takes away the fear of losing Bruno Fernandes. But I can see the fear right now because everything that happens at Man United is through this guy. Everything.

“I've got to say, if I was a player at Man United, I'd be feeling a bit embarrassed myself. You know, ‘how we can we let this fella do everything?’ It's a bit like us with Bryan Robson. He was doing everything but at least we tried to help him, got a few goals.

“But it must be hard for him. I would like to see the rest of the players become a more rounded team that doesn't become all about Bruno Fernandes. You can’t just can't say, ‘let's sign him’. What contract? To 36, 37?

“As I said, Mo Salah should be the warning for this type of player, this type of moment in a career. Give him everything he wants, then you go, ‘oh, we shouldn't have done that because he's not had a great season’. But it was always coming. You just cannot say, ‘give him what you want’. It just doesn't work that way.”