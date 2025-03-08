FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SOUTHAMPTONAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Mohamed Salah reveals Arne Slot's 'frustration' with 'sloppy and slow' Liverpool as Egypt star issues warning following poor performance against Southampton

M. SalahA. SlotLiverpool vs SouthamptonLiverpoolSouthamptonPremier League

Mohamed Salah revealed Arne Slot was "frustrated" with "sloppy and slow" Liverpool before turning it around against Southampton.

  • Southampton took the lead in first half stoppage time
  • Slot was unimpressed with Liverpool's first-half display
  • Nunez and Salah turned up the heat to get the three points
