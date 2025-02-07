'It’s genuinely a mockery now' - Harry Maguire's last-minute winner infuriates fans as Man Utd benefit from VAR's absence to score 'the most offside goal in football history' in FA Cup clash against Leicester
Harry Maguire scored a 93rd minute winner for Manchester United against Leicester City, however, fans are livid as the defender looked to be offside.
- Man Utd win in injury time against Leicester
- Maguire scores winner from an offside position
- Fans rage at the major officiating error in FA Cup