Mo Salah accused of playing 'mind games' with Liverpool over new contract as ex-Reds star admits in-form Egyptian 'can do what he wants' in bid to seal mega-money extension

Mohamed Salah has been accused of playing "mind games" with Liverpool over a new contract as he "can do what he wants" to seal a mega-money extension.

  • Salah has yet to sign an extension with LFC
  • Has little over six months on his current deal
  • Johnson believes Salah is tricking club to accept his terms
