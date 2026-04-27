MLS Winners and Losers: Timo Werner lifts San Jose Earthquakes, Kevin Denkey stars again, concerns grow for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

What is going on with Inter Miami? It's been a weird few days in South Florida. Javier Mascherano left unceremoniously, and the Herons haven't really pieced together a clear succession plan. Their sporting director became their manager, and there isn't much to suggest that there will be a new face in the dugout anytime soon. And on the pitch, the results are weird, a trend that was continued with a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution on Saturday.

But it's not all bad. Elsewhere, the season looks pretty good. Timo Werner is scoring goals for fun for San Jose. Kevin Denkey, after slightly underwhelming in 2025, has kicked on this year with FC Cincinnati. And Atlanta United manager Tata Martino got a win that just might have saved his job.

And of course, things remain as unpredictable as ever. Montreal might be good again. New York Red Bulls keep running in place. It's all entirely chaotic, a little bit nonsensical, and perfect in its own way.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers of another compelling weekend of MLS action...