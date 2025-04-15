MLS Transfers: Will Kevin De Bruyne join Lionel Messi with Inter Miami, and can LAFC afford to wait for Antoine Griezmann?

The MLS Transfer Notebook tracks player movement, with the latest developments for teams in the U.S. and Canada

The clock is ticking. The Primary Transfer Window for MLS closes on April 23, with the Secondary Window running from July 24 through Aug. 21 - meaning any team looking to get a deal over the line before the summer has some work to do.

For some, preparing for that summer window is all that matters. It's the time in which MLS is aligned with Europe, a chance to bring in players or sell rising stars. MLS teams are beginning to spend more than they ever have while keeping an eye on the international market.

Right now, there's a focus on four European greats and a former MLS standout.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has no shortage of suitors around the world, but MLS seems a likely option. The same goes for Thomas Muller, who will also be out of contract this summer after spending his entire career at Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, his German compatriot Timo Werner could be the latest blockbuster signing in New York, with the Red Bulls looking to bring in the 28-year-old this summer from RB Leipzig.

And the there's the looming saga surrounding Antoine Griezmann and LAFC - it's still a blurry image, at best. Will he come this summer? Can LAFC wait for him if he decides to stay in Spain until 2026? And what will happen with former MLS standout in Giorgos Giakoumakis, who has fallen out of favor at Cruz Azul?

GOAL tracks player movement in the MLS Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for teams in the U.S. and Canada.