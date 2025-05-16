'You aren't going to feed your family' - MLS told to urgently change their rules as Shaun Wright-Phillips claims talented American kids are being forced to retire from soccer at just 18 years old
MLS has been told to change its rules with a sense of urgency as Shaun Wright-Phillips claims talented kids are retiring at the age of 18.
- Wright-Phillips played in U.S. with New York Red Bulls
- Former winger concerned by salaries for youngsters
- Believes Designated Player Rule needs changing