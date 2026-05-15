MLS rival of Lionel Messi explains why he laughed in the face of Argentine GOAT during on-field confrontation that was never going to end in a ‘fight’

Vargas explained that his reaction to Messi’s anger was driven by the surreal nature of the situation rather than malice. He elaborated: "I think if it had been someone else, maybe I would have gotten hooked, but because it's Messi, I laughed because the truth is what was going through my head is: 'You are Messi, you are the best of all time in the world, you're getting frustrated by me?' ... It made me laugh, honestly.

"And I tried not to get hooked, but for me it was never a moment where I was going to fight with him. My reaction was always, 'Why did you get hooked on me? Why me? You can do whatever you want on the field. I'm nobody compared to you.' So, that's why I laughed, and maybe he saw it in a different way.

"Maybe he thought I was making fun of him for laughing, but that wasn't the case. The truth is, it was a moment where I didn't know how to respond. For me, it was a very special moment, but I knew I had to do my job and play well."