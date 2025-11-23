Getty Images Sport
MLS owners reportedly begin planning for Don Garber’s eventual successor with new committee
Succession committee holds inaugural meeting
A newly formed succession committee held its first closed-door meeting last Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida, prior to the league’s full Board of Governors gathering the following day, per the SBJ report. The committee — tasked with planning for senior leadership transitions, including Commissioner Don Garber’s eventual replacement — is being co-chaired by LAFC’s Bennett Rosenthal and Columbus Crew’s Jimmy Haslam.
Additional committee members include Jonathan Kraft of the New England Revolution, Oliver Mintzlaff of the New York Red Bulls, and John Ingram of Nashville SC. Garber himself attended the inaugural session, according to the report, underscoring his involvement in the early stages of the succession planning process.
Timing coincides with calendar shift and Garber’s contract
The formation of the succession committee comes at a significant moment for MLS, which recently approved a major shift to a summer-to-spring calendar that will align the league with top European competitions. This calendar change complicates the timing of Garber's current contract, which is scheduled to expire at the end of the 2027 season - a date that would now fall midway through the 2027-28 campaign under the new calendar format.
League officials have not clarified whether Garber's contract expiration date has been adjusted to accommodate this calendar shift. The commissioner, who has led MLS since 1999, has not publicly indicated whether he intends to remain beyond his current agreement.
Deputy commissioner's retirement adds context
The succession committee's first meeting occurred just one day after MLS Deputy Commissioner Gary Stevenson announced his plans to retire following next summer's FIFA World Cup.
The succession planning process appears to be part of a comprehensive strategic review that began in late summer 2025, which league spokesperson Dan Courtemanche described as focused on improving the league’s structure.
“Major League Soccer is currently engaged in a comprehensive, league-wide strategic planning process led by Commissioner Garber together with a committee of MLS owners and an external consulting firm,” Courtemanche told SBJ. “This process, which began in late summer 2025, is focused on strengthening the league’s organizational structure and preparing MLS for the opportunities and challenges that come with being a growing sports league.
“Like is the case with most high-performance organizations, this work includes broad, long-term succession planning for senior leadership positions, along with a holistic review of organizational design and operational effectiveness across the league office.”
Garber approaches milestone
As the succession committee begins its work, Garber is approaching his 27th year as commissioner, having guided MLS from its financially precarious early days to its current position as a stable, expanding league with 30 franchises across the United States and Canada.
