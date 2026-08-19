as-sportfoto
MLS nightmare! How Orlando City and American scouts missed out on Yan Diomande as winger becomes Real Madrid's new €125m star
Real Madrid secure record Diomande deal
Los Blancos have won the race to sign Diomande, fending off intense competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. The 19-year-old arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu for €125 million, plus a further €15m in potential add-ons. The Ivory Coast international has put pen to paper on a long-term contract running until the summer of 2033. It represents a staggering ascent for a player who, just two years ago, was an anonymous teenager struggling to find a team willing to take a chance on his unquestionable potential.
- Getty Images
Slipped through the net in the USA
At 15, Diomande flew solo to Florida to join DME Academy. Despite speaking no English, he quickly adapted and led semi-pro affiliate AS Frenzi to the 2023 UPSL title, though local MLS side Orlando City infamously passed on the opportunity to recruit him.
"I think he did slip through the cracks," former coach Todd Eason revealed to FourFourTwo. "I had told some representatives at Orlando City, 'Hey, I've got a kid coming that looks pretty special, and I would love him to come down and train with the B team.' But they just kept delaying and delaying.
"I was very disappointed that Orlando City wouldn't come 45 minutes to watch him or at least take them into camp. I do think MLS teams have probably dropped the ball a lot on some domestic talent that have come through, but every team's a little bit different, so you can't really speak on all that. Orlando City was the one that I was really disappointed in: you couldn't go out of your way to see this kid play, and now you lost your chance."
A meteoric rise in European football
Following rejections from Orlando City, Chelsea and Rangers, Diomande returned to Abidjan after his student visa expired. His professional breakthrough finally came when Spanish outfit Leganes signed him in late 2024.
Just ten professional appearances later, RB Leipzig snapped him up for a reported €20m. Diomande immediately took the Bundesliga by storm, winning the Rookie of the Season award and steering Leipzig to a third-place finish.
He also translated his club form to the international stage, starring for the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations and helping his country reach a historic World Cup knockout match.
- as-sportfoto
A new era at the Bernabeu
Diomande will now test himself at the very highest level of European football. He is set to form a devastating attacking quartet alongside Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr as Real Madrid pursue further Champions League glory.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting