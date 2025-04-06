This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York City FC v Orlando CityGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

From construction work to MLS stardom: Orlando City’s Marco Pašalić opens up about his path to pro football

Major League SoccerOrlando CityM. Pasalic

The Orlando City forward has emerged as a rising star in Major League Soccer, but his path to professional soccer was paved with hard work

  • Pašalić worked in construction at age 18 while pursuing soccer dreams
  • Croatian international overcame injuries to reach the top level
  • Now a key player for Orlando City, scoring four goals in seven games
