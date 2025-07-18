This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Orlando City v Charlotte FCGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

Orlando City SC's Justin Ellis among MLS Next end of season award winners

MLS NEXT Pro
Orlando City
Orlando City B

MLS NEXT has announced the winners of its annual MVP and Goal of the Year awards for the 2024-25 regular season, with Ellis winning the U19 MVP honor

  • Ellis scored 18 goals during Orlando City's 23-3-4 regular season
  • Orlando U19 striker earned Top Scorer honors at 2025 Generation adidas Cup
  • Young talent made MLS first-team debut on May 14 against Charlotte FC
