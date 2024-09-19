MLS MVP rankings: Christian Benteke's stock climbs, Lionel Messi's sensational return, Riqui Puig makes a case

2024 MLS MVP voting will open in the coming weeks, and here are the top candidates entering the homestretch

The 2024 MLS campaign is coming to a close, with Matchday 33 wrapping up Wednesday evening. Now, less than four weeks remain in the regular season, and decision day on Oct. 19 is looming.

Inter Miami sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings, while the Columbus Crew, LA Galaxy and FC Cincinnati all narrowly trail the Herons. The superstars of South Beach, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, have both had absolutely brilliant campaigns - but have they been the best in MLS?

Cucho Hernandez has led the Columbus Crew to a CONCACAF Champions Cup final and the Leagues Cup title, while reigning MVP Lucho Acosta has been beyond sensational for FCC. Christian Benteke, meanwhile, has been the hottest striker in the league and is the frontrunner for the 2024 MLS Golden Boot with 19 goals.

Then there’s Riqui Puig, arguably the least talked about ex-Barcelona star in MLS, who is spearheading the Galaxy's push toward the MLS Cup. Others, like Denis Bouanga, Evander Ferreira, and Chicho Arango, have also had outstanding seasons so far.

But who sits atop the throne?

GOAL presents the latest edition of MLS MVP rankings.