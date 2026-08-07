MLS managers on the hot seat: How long can Tata Martino stay in Atlanta? Is Raphaël Wicky's Sporting KC situation sustainable?

Now seems a good time to check in on the MLS managerial situation. It's a weird bit of the season, in fairness. The World Cup break is done, and, by now, most teams have a decent sense of where they stand. For some, it's been a good few weeks. St. Louis CITY are on fire. Philadelphia Union have gotten their new manager bounce.

Others have slipped right back into their same ways. Tata Martino's Atlanta United are poor again. Robin Fraser's Toronto can't get going. Mikey Varas's San Diego FC are still trying to play out of the back.

But it's hard to envision any big changes being made now. If you're going to sack a manager, you probably do it during the World Cup break. With half of the season already done, there aren't many massive changes to be made - unless a prime candidate comes up on the market. And with no obvious MLS quality managers out there, save for perhaps Jim Curtain and Wilfried Nancy, most teams will likely ride it out. Still, GOAL looks at the managerial hot seat as the season winds down...







