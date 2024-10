This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Tom Szczerbowski MLS legend Sebastian Giovinco joins Toronto FC front office as club ambassador Major League Soccer Toronto FC The former MLS MVP has returned to the club that put him on the map, taking on a new role Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Giovinco joins TFC as club ambassador

Italian was serial winner in MLS

Part of first-ever domestic treble with Toronto Article continues below