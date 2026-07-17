‘No conversations about MLS’ - Jack Grealish’s future plan revealed amid talk of fresh starts at Man City or Everton for forward that retains England ambition

Grealish became the most expensive player in British football when completing a £100 million ($135m) transfer to City from boyhood club Aston Villa in the summer of 2021. Pep Guardiola was looking for more creativity at that stage.

Those playmaking instincts were reined in slightly while working under the demanding Catalan coach, but the 2022-23 campaign delivered Treble glory in the form of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League triumphs.

Grealish starred across that season, but only registered 17 goals for City across his 157 appearances for the club. He began to slip down the attacking pecking order, to the point that a move to Merseyside was sanctioned in 2025. An early Player of the Month award was picked up there, but an unfortunate foot injury was picked up in January and no game time has been seen since then - with World Cup dreams with England being dashed in the process.