Getty Images
MLS sets transfer records with $370 million in spending and $218 million in sales
- Getty
A record year of signings
For the third straight year, MLS clubs hit new heights in the transfer market. After last year saw clubs spend $336 million, this season was even more expensive, with the total mark hitting $370 million. Just under 60 percent of signings were 25 or younger.
Unlike last season, where a select few clubs carried the major weight, it was a busy campaign league-wide. 13 clubs completed either a club-record signing or outgoing transfer. Toronto FC had the highest mark, paying an initial $22 million for USMNT striker Josh Sargent. That deal could reach $27 million if certain bonuses are hit. Sporting KC were a close second, splashing $18 million for the Brazilian winger and handing him a five-year contract.
- Focus Images
Selling big
Part of MLS's presence in the global market is the league's ability to sell to foreign clubs. And this summer was no different. The Colorado Rapids were typically active in the global market, most notably flipping teenage center back Lucas Herrington to Hull City for up to $23 million. Promising winger Zavier Gozo, a presumptive future USMNT player, went to Crystal Palace for $15 million.
But the cash-for-player rule that has allowed teams to pay fees to other franchises within the league also came into its own this summer. St. Louis CITY spent $12 million on Rafael Navarro - the largest sum in league history. Seattle Sounders splashed $6 million for Dejan Joveljic.
- Icon Sportswire
World Cup offers a boost
Part of the boost was, no doubt, due to the World Cup. And MLS clubs certainly played a part in the nearly 300 players who earned a move elsewhere on the back of the tournament. Twenty participants in the 2026 tournament joined MLS Clubs. Over 30 who had played in any iteration, or any year, of the World Cup penned a deal to move to the U.S. or Canada - highlighted by Robert Lewandowski (Chicago) and Antoine Griezmann (France).
- NurPhoto
Aligning with the global market
Things seem set to grow even more in the coming years. One reason is the impending calendar switch, which will see the league adopt a fall-spring model, similar to that of most of the more prominent leagues in world soccer. There is also talk of a loosening of salary regulations, which would to give clubs more wiggle room in the market.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting