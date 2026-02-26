Getty Images Sport
MLS opens 2026 season with record 9.7 million live viewers
Record momentum to start season
The audience figures include Apple TV distribution, U.S. and Canadian broadcast partners, and additional international outlets, signaling strong early-season demand for league content.
Digital engagement followed a similar upward trend. Combined MLS and club social media channels recorded a 22 percent year-over-year increase, while the league’s TikTok Live pregame show generated 113,000 views, reflecting growing fan interaction across platforms.
The largest Opening Weekend attendance ever
In stadiums, Opening Weekend drew 387,271 fans, setting multiple benchmarks. It was the largest Opening Weekend attendance ever and the highest single match-weekend total in league history. The marquee matchup between Inter Miami CF and LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum attracted 75,673 spectators, marking the second-largest standalone crowd MLS has ever recorded.
Everything set for Week 2
The momentum continues into Week 2, which features a full schedule of matches. Among the highlights, Real Salt Lake hosting Seattle Sounders FC in the Walmart Saturday Showdown, followed by Inter Miami CF visiting Orlando City SC in Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. Both fixtures will stream on Apple TV.
Week 1 results and attendance
St. Louis CITY SC 1-1 Charlotte FCEnergizer Park — 22,423
FC Cincinnati 2-0 Atlanta United FCTQL Stadium — 25,513
D.C. United 1-0 Philadelphia Union Audi Field — 18,003
Orlando City SC 1-2 New York Red BullsInter&Co Stadium — 24,453
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-0 Real Salt LakeBC Place — 23,546
Austin FC 2-2 Minnesota United FCQ2 Stadium — 20,738
FC Dallas 3-2 Toronto FC Toyota Stadium — 11,004
Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 Chicago Fire FCShell Energy Stadium — 20,254
Nashville SC 4-1 New England RevolutionGEODIS Park — 25,044
Los Angeles FC 3-0 Inter Miami CFLos Angeles Memorial Coliseum — 75,673
Portland Timbers 3-2 Columbus Crew Providence Park — 22,210
San Diego FC 5-0 CF Montréal Snapdragon Stadium — 25,412
San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 Sporting Kansas CityPayPal Park — 16,367
LA Galaxy 1-1 New York City FCDignity Health Sports Park — 25,025
Seattle Sounders FC 2-0 Colorado RapidsLumen Field — 31,606
