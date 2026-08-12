Mitre unveils Ultimax Pro match ball for 2026 Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Man City

The Ultimax Pro features flowing graphics radiating from each panel, capturing the atmosphere when thousands of supporters become one voice. Overlapping colours blend into new shades, while premium silver detailing across the signature Delta chevrons mirrors the Community Shield trophy itself.

Alex Roberts, Head of Brand at Mitre, said: "The FA Community Shield has always been a unique occasion in the football calendar. It's always signified the moment in which football is well and truly back, and we wanted to create a match ball befitting of that moment.

"Every Official Match Ball we create should reflect the story behind the game. For the Community Shield, that meant celebrating the energy, excitement and togetherness that make it such a special occasion. With that in mind, we have delivered an eye-catching elite football, which truly deserves to take centre stage. I have a sneaky suspicion that this ball is going to be in high-demand - personally speaking, it’s one of my favourite designs yet!"