'Same mistake twice!' - Thibaut Courtois calls out Raul Asencio for record-breaking red card against Pachuca but promises to 'fight' for Real Madrid youngster

Thibaut Courtois didn’t hold back after Raul Asencio’s record-setting red card, calling out the young defender’s repeated errors.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Asencio sent off just seven minutes into the match

Courtois made 10 saves to secure 3-1 win over Pachuca

Goalkeeper says it’s the “same mistake twice” Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱