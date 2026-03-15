Yerry Mina has done it again! The Cagliari defender, now famous for his style on the pitch and his habit of provoking opposing strikers, has claimed another ‘victim’. During the Pisa v Cagliari match, part of the 29th round of fixtures, the Colombian saw the Nerazzurri striker, Rafiu Durosinmi, sentoff. After being held back by his opponent for some time and exchanging a few words, Durosinmi kicked the defender. Referee La Penna intervened immediately, had no doubts and brandished a red card.
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Mina’s done it again! He provokes Durosinmi, who responds with a kick and gets sent off: all the ‘victims’ of the Cagliari defender
It’s the 37th minute. Pisa are ahead thanks to a penalty scored by Moreo, but the momentum of the match is in danger of shifting following a referee’s decision: the sending-off of the Tuscan side’s striker, Durosinmi. A straight red card for the former Viktoria Plzen player, who was guilty of committing a retaliatory foul on Mina. The footage speaks for itself. It shows the two players grappling with each other away from the ball, exchanging words before the striker delivers a kick that strikes his opponent between the legs and in the groin. On his return following a break after officiating the Inter-Juventus match, referee La Penna decides on the sending-off and punishes the striker’s reaction.
Pisa’s protests were in vain as they tried to change the referee’s mind, but he remained unyielding. From then on, Mina became the target of the fans at the Arena Garibaldi, who began booing him every time he touched the ball. Pisacane also intervened promptly, deciding during the half-time break to substitute his player to protect him, bringing on Zappa. The Colombian thus finds himself back in the eye of the storm, once again for behaviour that had already drawn considerable criticism in the past.
The former Barcelona player, after all, is no stranger to using every means at his disposal to gain an advantage, even by provoking his opponents, as he has done on several occasions. D'Ambrosio and Rebic know this all too well, having been sent off for retaliatory fouls against him last season, whilst playing for Monza and Lecce respectively. Or even Osimhen and Zirkzee, whom he had previously gone so far as to pinch on the nipple in his constant quest to rile them up. This year, too, the Colombian has certainly not distinguished himself for his sportsmanship. He provoked Zhegrova, going face-to-face with him, and Kean, who responded by flexing his muscles. The most sensational incident involving him, however, remains the one with Morata. In a match between Como and Cagliari, in fact, the Spaniard, exhausted by his opponent’s constant trash-talking and provocations, asked Fabregas to take him off the pitch.