'They are a million miles away' - Paul Scholes blasts Manchester United's lack of ambition and transfer policy

Speaking on The Good, The Bat & The Football podcast, Scholes expressed deep concern over the direction Manchester United have taken. The club have managed just one victory in their opening five Premier League games, suffering defeats to Hull City and Manchester City, while drawing with Everton and Fulham.

They also crashed out of the Carabao Cup early on. Scholes stated: "It feels quite sad to say this but Man United are a club now that are not trying to win the league with recruitment."