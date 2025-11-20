Miles Robinson, USMNT and FC Cincinnati GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

'There's too much to be grateful for' - Miles Robinson reflects on his road back from injury, FC Cincinnati's playoff push, and his hopes for a 2026 USMNT spot

Robinson spoke to GOAL about his USMNT comeback, his life in Cincinnati, and the bigger questions shaping the way he sees the world.

PHILADELPHIA - Miles Robinson spends a lot of time thinking about the future - not just his own, but the big-picture stuff. Smartphones, wealth disparity, happiness, and greed. Topics most footballers never touch in an interview, but Robinson drifts there naturally.

"One thing that I'm passionate about is trying to envision the future and create a better life for people in need," he tells GOAL from the USMNT's hotel in Philadelphia. "I feel like this country is way too rich in general to have so much poverty. I feel like a lot of people stray away from tough conversations and don't want to talk about what's actually important in our society right now.

"Like, for example, I'm at peace, mostly, when I'm off my phone. Sometimes I feel like we're slaves to it, and that's where I feel the future is going. It's just about making sure that all of these massive influences around us are giving us a positive outlook on life, nothing hateful or negative."

"That's just what I'm on right now," he adds with a laugh.

Those are the big-picture questions he lets his mind wander toward. His own future, though? He doesn’t spend much time on that anymore. How could he? There was a moment in his life when Robinson thought he had everything mapped out, when his trajectory felt certain. And then, in an instant, it all disappeared. After that kind of shock, looking too far ahead gets harder - even with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

Robinson, by all accounts, should have been at the 2022 World Cup. Leading up to the tournament, he was one of the U.S. men's national team's go-to center backs, a player whose combination of athleticism and game-reading had made him one of the best in MLS. Then, just six months before the World Cup, his Achilles snapped. With it went his World Cup dream.

Now, six months before another World Cup, Robinson is back in the mix. He's playing regularly for the USMNT and is back to being one of the best in MLS with FC Cincinnati. His future, though? That's for someone else to think about. Robinson can't bear to do that just yet, knowing what happened last time.

"I'm just happy to be here right now," he says. "I'm happy to be healthy right now. I'm not one to really look that far ahead into the future. I think the last World Cup is the reason I can't do that in general. It's all just trying to put my best for forward, but I promise that, in my head, I'm just super motivated."

  • Canada v United States: 2022 World Cup QualifyingGetty Images Sport

    'I wasn't trying to sit back and sulk'

    In many ways, Robinson's life changed on May 7, 2022. The change happened out of nowhere. He had 18 USMNT caps over the prior year-and-a-half. He'd also scored three goals, including the dramatic trophy-winner against Mexico in the 2021 Gold Cup final. Robinson wasn't just pushing to be on the World Cup roster; he was making his case to start in the world's biggest tournament.

    That was until Atlanta United's clash with the Chicago Fire. Just 14 minutes into the game, Robinson went down, pointing at his left leg. Following the match, then-Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda revealed it was a "bad injury". Shortly after that, the worst was confirmed: Achilles rupture. Surgery incoming.

    “We are devastated for Miles,” then-USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said at the time. “He had established himself as a top performer throughout last year and World Cup Qualifying. We will be thinking of him and wishing him a successful recovery process.”

    The USMNT moved on without him, of course, but, as the player going through it, Robinson could do little but relive it. In an instant, his World Cup dreams were gone. They were replaced with a long road back, one that didn't guarantee he'd ever really be back to his old self.

    "It was sad," he says now, three years later. "It was a moment where so much was going on in my life. It was a lot to even think of or fathom happening all at once. It was just one of those moments where you go, 'Damn'. I knew it right away. I knew I wouldn't be able to play at the World Cup, and it was just from a normal kind of motion that happens to everyone. 

    "Then, you have to just be like 'Okay, there's too much to be grateful for'. I can't complain. In reality, that's what I stand on. Whatever conflicts there are in my life, there's too much for me to be grateful for to let this stop me."

    That wasn't just talk, either. Instead of Qatar, Robinson spent the World Cup with friends and family. He was able to watch and enjoy the tournament while occupying some space between fan and teammate.

    "Man, I was outside watching that sh*t,"  he says with a smile. "We were partying, watching, cheering on my guys. I really wanted to experience that real-life energy because that's who I am. I wasn't trying to sit back and sulk. You just want them to succeed. You want them to do well. At the end of the day, yeah, you're still a little bit salty that you're not a part of it, but you recognize that they're now the ones putting in the work. You're rehabbing, and they deserve it, too."

    It took some time for Robinson to truly return from injury. He's back now, though, and he's once again one of the best in American soccer.

  • FC Cincinnati v Columbus Crew - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Finding his way with Cincy

    Rehab went well, Robinson said. He was quick to give credit to the team in Atlanta for getting him back onto the field. It wasn't until he left Atlanta, though, that he really felt he'd regained what he lost.

    Ahead of the 2024 MLS season, Robinson made the big decision to sign with FC Cincinnati as a free agent. It was, at the time, somewhat controversial. At 26, Robinson was entering his prime and could have gone to Europe. Instead, he chose to continue his career as part of a rising Cincy project. He didn't just choose Cincinnati, though; the club chose him, too. They believed that he'd be able to get back to what he was before the injury.

    "I felt like explosive, even early on," he says, "But for me to really get back into the game and feel like I was competing at an elite level, it was like over a year, maybe even 16 months. It's one thing to be able to play, but a whole other thing to be able to play your best. You have to be very quick, very sharp. It's crazy movements."

    He was back to his best this season. Robinson was selected as an MLS All-Star this summer, returning to that game for the first time since his injury.

    “He's elite at so many things when it comes to defending, and I think he continues to improve,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright said of Robinson in September. “The number of plays that don't happen when Miles is on the field, you never realize. You never realize what doesn't even have to happen, or someone that doesn't have to cover because he can just put out so many fires by himself. There are only so few players in the world that have that elite athleticism and dueling ability, and he's in that category."

    Cincinnati, meanwhile, finished second in the Eastern Conference, only one point behind the Supporters' Shield winners in the Philadelphia Union. Robinson then helped lead the Cincy defense to a triumph against the rival Columbus Crew, winning two out of three games to advance to the next round of the postseason.

    "I think the mood in the locker room is like, when we play at our best, no one's touching us," he says. "Straight up, when we're at our best, we will win any game. It's about, 'Listen, We've got three games left, let's be at our best every moment of these games, and we can lift a trophy.'"

    In between the club's MLS Cup run, though, was a two-game stint with the USMNT as Robinson continues to pursue that World Cup dream.

  • Saudi Arabia v United States - Gold Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    'His philosophy on life is something that I relate to'

    Robinson’s defining injury struck roughly six months before the 2022 World Cup. Now, almost exactly six months from the USMNT naming its 2026 roster, he’s back in a familiar place: the pressure rising, the competition relentless, and the center back depth chart as crowded as it’s ever been.

    Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards feels like the only true lock right now, and that’s about where the certainty ends. Robinson is part of a crowded group that includes Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream, Toulouse’s Mark McKenzie, and Celtic’s Auston Trusty, all of whom were in camp in November. Youngster Noahkai Banks (FC Augsburg) is clearly in the mix, too, and a veteran like Walker Zimmerman can’t be written off. Factor in the possibility of Joe Scally or Alex Freeman serving as a third center-back, and the picture becomes clear: it’s going to be a fierce fight for places.

    Robinson has been in and out of that picture since his recovery. He returned to the USMNT in 2023, earning seven caps. He made three appearances in 2024 but, notably, led the U.S. U-23s into the Olympics as one of three overage players. Now, in 2025, he's been something of a regular under Mauricio Pochettino, starting in January camp, playing in the Gold Cup, and featuring in the fall friendlies to amass eight caps in this crowded center back group.

    "I think it's just about understanding the group we have," Robinson said. "A lot of us have known each other for a long time, so it's about competing, yeah, but we're still boys off the field. We all still want what's best for each other.

    "Obviously, I'd love to be a part of that group. It's just trying to chip away at the moment. I just try to be the best in training today and then in the games. Hopefully, if I stay healthy, I'll put myself in a good position to be part of that group."

    That decision, ultimately, falls to Pochettino. A former center back himself during his own playing career, the Argentine will likely push that competition right on down to the wire. Following a November camp that saw wins over Paraguay and Uruguay, the race for spots at the World Cup is fiercer than ever. Robinson believes that Pochettino wants it that way.

    "I think he's good at giving players confidence, which I definitely like and think is very important," he says. "In general, he's very clear with his messages, whether it's tactical or recognizing that we need to be better at this. We need to fight like our lives depend on it. Some of these players who come from other countries, this is their way out; they had nothing. He recognizes, 'Hey, that's not how most of you guys grew up, but we're going to have to beat them with our hearts, our minds, and other ways'. He's super truthful. His philosophy on life is something that I relate to."

  • United States v Ecuador - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Being optimistic about the future

    Following FC Cincinnati's playoff win over the Columbus Crew, Robinson was in full-on celebration mode. He celebrated so hard, in fact, that he ended up with a sword in his hand somehow.

    "This guy was begging me to take the sword. Alright, man, let me just grab it and do something with it," he reflects. "Maybe I created a new tradition. I don't know, but it was pretty cool!"

    With USMNT camp in the rearview, Robinson’s focus shifts to a very different challenge: Inter Miami. Lionel Messi and Co. are next up for FC Cincinnati, and that alone is enough to sharpen the senses. A duel with the GOAT, with a place in the Eastern Conference finals on the line? That’s a real test.

    Robinson isn’t looking past it - how could he? Not with that level of talent on the other side, and not with everything he’s already been through.

    That doesn’t mean he’s without ambition. He has goals, both for his career and for his life, some short-term, some big-picture. But his future - as it has always been - remains uncertain. Maybe this time, though, it will break his way and he will line up for the World Cup. Maybe this time, that steady optimism he carries will give him what he’s chasing. But he won't let that define him, one way or another. 

    "I think only about a few weeks or maybe a few days at a time," he says. "I definitely have bigger goals that I look into or maybe create a vision board or some sh*t like that, but there are definitely short-term goals. Some are based in reality, and some are almost impossible. I just strive for crazy sh*t. If that happens, let's go. If it doesn't, I'll probably still do something pretty cool, right?"