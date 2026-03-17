Milan, the Leao situation: the row with Pulisic, the stalled contract renewal and doubts about his future. He’s on the market, but there are no offers for him

Milan and Leao: a long-standing love affair that is currently going through a rough patch. What happened at the Olimpico – with the player refusing to be substituted and shrugging off Allegri’s attempt to embrace him – has left its mark. Not from a disciplinary point of view, as the player is unlikely to be fined, but certainly in terms of the team’s morale.

Tensions, in fact, continued even after the final whistle, and Rafa’s behaviour did not go down well with the management and his teammates – one need only look at the reactions of Tare and Maignan. Furthermore, the spat with Pulisic reportedly continued in the dressing room, prompting Allegri to intervene. And this would not be the Portuguese player’s only misstep; indeed, as the Corriere della Sera reports, in recent weeks he has not appeared particularly focused on the club’s fortunes, as evidenced by his skipping several team breakfasts.