Milan are working on building a top-class, Champions League-calibre midfield. Tare and Allegri’s plan is to add Goretzka to the core duo of Rabiot and Modric. It is an ambitious project and would also serve as a clear statement of theRossoneri’s intentions ahead of next season. The midfielder, born in 1995, is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season; the decision was already made in January: he will not be renewing his expiring contract with the Bavarian club.
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Milan step up their pursuit of Goretzka: Tare is working to beat Inter and Arsenal to the punch; the cost of the deal
MILAN DERBY
Signing Goretzka on a free transfer represents a golden opportunity worth exploring. Many clubs in Italy have made a move: Inter, Juventus and Napoli. In strict order of interest. For Allegri, the German international is a priority to strengthen the midfield because he fits the bill perfectly for raising the team’s standard: experienced, a winner and with an extraordinary ability to combine technical skill and physical strength in both phases of play.
Milan have been in contact for some time and know they will have to overcome, above all, Inter, who have already spoken on several occasions with both the player and his representatives. Marotta and Ausilio are formidable opponents in the transfer market, particularly when it comes to free agents, as recent history shows, from Calhanoglu to Zielinski.
SUPER REQUEST
Goretzka is keen on Milan and Serie A; the meeting between Tare and the Roof agency in mid-January led to a significant breakthrough. It is not yet a done deal, however, as the player’s preference is reportedly for the Premier League and Arsenal. The biggest hurdle at the moment, however, lies entirely in the financial demands: a three-year deal worth €7 million plus substantial bonuses and a €10 million signing bonus. These are significant figures and in line with what the Bochum-born player has earned in recent seasons at Bayern Munich.
TARE'S PLAN
Having successfully secured Modric on a free transfer, Tare is highly motivated to pull off a similar coup with Goretzka: the task facing the Rossoneri’s sporting director is a difficult one, but by no means impossible. In his upcoming meetings with Bayern, he will try to negotiate the bonuses and signing-on fee, asking for a discount and proposing a longer contract, perhaps with an option in the player’s favour. The ideas are there, as is the determination to see it through to the end; Milan want to try and seal the deal for Goretzka.