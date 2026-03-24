Signing Goretzka on a free transfer represents a golden opportunity worth exploring. Many clubs in Italy have made a move: Inter, Juventus and Napoli. In strict order of interest. For Allegri, the German international is a priority to strengthen the midfield because he fits the bill perfectly for raising the team’s standard: experienced, a winner and with an extraordinary ability to combine technical skill and physical strength in both phases of play.





Milan have been in contact for some time and know they will have to overcome, above all, Inter, who have already spoken on several occasions with both the player and his representatives. Marotta and Ausilio are formidable opponents in the transfer market, particularly when it comes to free agents, as recent history shows, from Calhanoglu to Zielinski.



